WEST MILFORD, N.J. (AP) — A long-leaking roof at a New Jersey school and a harsh winter have finally pushed a local school board into paying for a partial replacement over the summer.

After two consecutive years of a board-mandated hold on tax increases, a slim school board majority approved a 2.4 percent increase in the school tax levy for 2018-19. The Record reports a majority of the $1.3 million tax increase will go to partial replacement of the West Milford Maple Road School’s roof.

The board voted to pay out-of-pocket for the repairs as there is no longer enough time to wait for alternative funding.

The estimate to repair the two largest, and now porous, sections on the Maple Road School’s roof has risen to $900,000.

