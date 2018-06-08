LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May is facing fresh pressure on her leadership after unguarded comments by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson revealed his fears that compromises by the government may leave Britain tied to the European Union for years after it leaves the bloc.

In a recording obtained by BuzzFeed news, Johnson says opponents within the government are so afraid of short-term problems caused by Brexit that they may sacrifice long-term benefits.

Johnson says this may mean an agreement that keeps Britain “locked in orbit around the EU,” preventing the country from developing its own trade policy and regulations.

The comments were recorded during a speech Johnson delivered Wednesday to a small group of Brexit supporters. Johnson also offered his views on Donald Trump, nuclear talks with North Korea and May’s leadership.