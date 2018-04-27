JACKSON, Ga. (AP) — Georgia investigators are releasing a forensic sketch of a woman whose bones were found in a suitcase along an interstate highway.

It’s the second suitcase containing a woman’s bones found along Georgia interstates within the past two years. Authorities have not said whether there’s any indication the cases are connected.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Thursday released the sketch of a woman found Dec. 28, 2017 along Interstate 75 in Jackson, Georgia, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta. The GBI said the bones belong to a black woman, between 19-45 years old.

In July 2016, a construction worker found a suitcase containing the bones of another woman along Interstate 985 northeast of Atlanta. Her identity also remains a mystery.