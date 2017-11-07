VACAVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Executives and employees of the company behind the small sport plane that retired pitcher Roy Halladay was flying when he crashed near Florida say they are devastated to learn of his death.
California-based ICON Aviation issued a statement Tuesday saying, “We have gotten to know Roy and his family in recent months, and he was a great advocate and friend of ours.”
Halladay had gotten the plane less than a month ago, and posted on social media that he had dreamed about owning an A5.
The tiny amphibious craft is made for recreational pilots.
Most Read Stories
- ‘He’s not gonna shoot me over a 6-pack of beer’: Report details deadly shootout in April between Seattle police, suspect WATCH
- Live updates from Seattle mayor's race, more Election Day 2017 results
- Seattle home prices jump nearly 18 percent; West Bellevue median hits $2.6 million
- You and your dentist may have a bone to pick with Delta Dental | Op-Ed
- Does Seattle area's early, cold start to November mean we're in for a big snow year?
In May, the chief designer of the plane and the company’s director of engineering died in one of them, crashing during a flight at Lake Berryessa, California. Federal investigators blamed pilot error.
ICON’s says it will do all it can to support the investigation of Halladay’s crash.