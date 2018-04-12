RENO, Nev. (AP) — The leader of one of Lake Tahoe’s iconic ski resorts has announced he will retire.
The Reno Gazette-Journal reports that Andy Wirth, president of the company that owns Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, announced his retirement on Wednesday.
Ron Cohen, deputy general counsel of Alterra Mountain Company, will fill Wirth’s role on an interim basis.
Wirth said leaving his position as leader of Squaw Valley Ski Holdings will give him more time with his family and will allow him to focus on supporting wounded warriors and environmental causes.
Wirth’s statement didn’t say when his retirement would go into effect. He spent eight years leading Squaw Valley Resort.
___
Information from: Reno Gazette-Journal, http://www.rgj.com