ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The leader of a good-government group in New York is facing drug charges.

The New York Post reports that Dick Dadey turned himself in to police Tuesday to face misdemeanor possession charges. The paper reports that police executed a search warrant in September and found crystal meth and ecstasy in his Brooklyn home. A source told The Post that the amount of drugs found was not “tremendous” and that it appeared consistent with personal use.

Dadey was executive director at Citizens Union, a government watchdog group that advocates for transparency and accountability.

The group announced Tuesday that it has picked former New York City Public Advocate Betsy Gotbaum to be its new executive director.

Attempts to reach Dadey on Wednesday were unsuccessful.