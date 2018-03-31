BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — The president of a mission that provides medical and other services to residents of Maine’s islands is retiring.

Maine Seacoast Mission President C. Scott Planting says he’s stepping down this fall. The mission operates a vessel called the Sunbeam V that provides everything from a warm meeting place to medical care from a ship nurse.

The mission also provides telemedicine facilities. It says 90 percent of the residents on the offshore islands it serves use the services of the Sunbeam.

Planting announced his retirement in a letter to Seacoast Mission supporters. He says the supporters have helped by “building a secure financial base” so the mission can continue.

The mission says it is in the midst of a search for a new leader led by its board of directors.