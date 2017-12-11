STANTON, N.D. (AP) — The National Park Service has named a new superintendent for the Knife River Indian Villages National Historic Site at Stanton.
The Minot Daily News reports that Brenda Todd is a10-year veteran of the National Park Service. She’s currently the program manager at the Public Lands History Center at Colorado State University.
Todd holds a doctoral degree in anthropology with a specialization in archaeology from the University of Colorado. She has worked with tribes and agencies throughout the country.
Todd begins her new duties Feb. 4. She succeeds Wendy Ross, who is now superintendent of Theodore Roosevelt National Park in western North Dakota.
