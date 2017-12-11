SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for a second straight year has donated $5 million worth of aid to the nine voluntary refugee resettlement agencies in the United States.

The Deseret News reported Sunday that the money will be used during 2018 by the nine agencies that have agreements with the State Department to provide reception and placement services for refugees who arrive in the United States.

The donation comes from the church’s LDS Humanitarian Fund. Church members were encouraged to donate to the fund in October 2015, which prompted the fund’s balance to skyrocket.

The fund has provided money, items and services for refugees in Europe, the Middle East and the United States.

