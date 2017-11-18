KANOSH, Utah (AP) — Icy road conditions may have been the cause of a rollover crash that has left a Layton woman dead.
KSL-TV of Salt Lake City reports 27-year-old Hailey Buh died Saturday at the scene of a crash 15 miles south of Kanosh.
According to Utah Highway Patrol officials, the car Buh was riding in slipped while on a curve on I-15 and the driver overcorrected.
The vehicle went off the road and hit a hillside before rolling.
Authorities say Buh, whose seat belt wasn’t properly fastened, was partially ejected. The 33-year-old man driving has been hospitalized with minor injuries.
The UHP says the slippery road is being investigated as a contributing factor.
Information from: KSL-TV, http://www.ksl.com/