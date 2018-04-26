LAS VEGAS (AP) — An aide to Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt says the Republican is skipping a major National Rifle Association event this year to instead campaign for governor.

Laxalt was listed as a headliner for the NRA Annual Leadership Forum scheduled May 3-5 in Dallas but his name was removed from the list after a Florida school shooting in February.

Laxalt campaign spokesman Andy Matthews denied Laxalt is skipping the event because of the shooting. He said in a statement Wednesday that Laxalt has decided to stay and campaign in Nevada because early voting starts three weeks later.

Matthews declined to offer details on when and where Laxalt would be campaigning, saying the schedule was not yet public.

NRA spokeswoman Catherine Mortensen did not respond to a message asking about Laxalt’s invitation and removal from the speaker’s list.