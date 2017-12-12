RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt’s campaign is defending his handling of a vote on the state pardons board after a newspaper reported that an audio recording suggests he used his state staff for political purposes.
The Reno Gazette-Journal reported Friday on the Nov. 21 recording a fellow airline passenger made of Laxalt, a Republican gubernatorial candidate.
It captured Laxalt suggesting staffers in the attorney general’s office help beat back a news story critical of him for casting the lone dissenting vote in the pardon of a convicted murderer.
Officials for the Nevada Democratic Party who had made a FOIA request related to Laxalt’s vote say the recording demonstrates an ethical lapse on Laxalt’s part.
Most Read Stories
- Sore losers? That’s too soft a label for how the Seahawks reacted at the end of Jags loss
- Amazon’s Seattle hiring frenzy slows sharply; what’s going on?
- Seahawks-Jaguars game ends in ugly brawl, and an altercation with Jacksonville fans VIEW
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?
- Renton-based Providence in talks for massive hospital merger with Ascension
His campaign spokesman Andy Matthews says the request was made to the attorney general’s office so it was appropriate for his state staff to respond.