LOS ANGELES (AP) — Travelers driving to Los Angeles International Airport will find far fewer economy parking spaces over the next four months.
Airport officials say 2,110 parking spaces at economy Lot C will be removed in two phases to enable construction work.
The first phase beginning immediately will affect 1,230 spaces, mostly in the northeastern portion of the popular parking lot. This also will close the northern entrance.
The second phase begins Dec. 8 and will affect an additional 880 parking spaces in the northern section of the lot.
The closures will leave nearly 2,200 spaces available.