LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge will allow lawyers for a California woman who was critically wounded in the mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival to inspect and photograph the concert site.
The grounds have been closed for law enforcement investigations since the Oct. 1 shooting in which a gunman killed 58 people and wounded hundreds of others.
The defendants in the lawsuit include MGM Resorts International, the concert promoter and others.
A judge signed off on agreement in court Monday that will allow attorneys to photograph and diagram the scene Tuesday.
Most Read Stories
- Former Huskies sack king Daniel Te’o-Nesheim dead at age 30, report says
- Russell Wilson outduels Deshaun Watson as Seahawks come away with thrilling 41-38 win over Texans
- Telling his teammates, ‘Have no fear,’ Seattle’s Russell Wilson finishes one of his finest hours | Larry Stone
- First guilty plea, indictment of Trump aides in Russia probe VIEW
- Analysis | Three impressions from Arizona's 58-37 upset of 15th-ranked WSU
Concert vendors who left things such as food trucks and sound equipment may be able to retrieve those items as soon as Wednesday.
A judge last week ordered the casino-hotel where gunman Stephen Paddock fired on the crowd to preserve surveillance video and other records in the case.