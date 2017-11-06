TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s top law enforcement officer says that scores of deputy attorneys general will be assigned throughout the state to ensure the integrity of Tuesday’s election.

Voters in New Jersey will choose a replacement for Republican Gov. Chris Christie, vote for the entire state Legislature and also vote on two ballot questions.

Attorney General Christopher Porrino says that about 250 lawyers will be assigned throughout the state to assist county election officials in any voting-related legal issues.

Porrino noted that it’s a criminal offense to solicit voters within the 100-feet zone of polling sites.

Anyone can call 1-877-NJVOTER to report problems or concerns at polling places.

Polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.