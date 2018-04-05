ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Attorneys for a 19-year-old Minnesota woman are asking for her release as she awaits trial on charges she tried to travel to Afghanistan to join al-Qaida and set fires at a college campus.
The attorneys for Tnuza Jamal Hassan of Minneapolis on Thursday asked a federal magistrate judge to reconsider returning her to her family.
In February, the judge denied a similar request to release Hassan.
Hassan has been in custody since her January arrest after allegedly setting a series of fires on the St. Paul campus of St. Catherine University, where she is a former student. No one was hurt in the Jan. 17 fires, but one was set in a dormitory that houses a day care where 33 children were present.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Woman says she reported abuse of 6 children dead, missing in SUV crash 5 years ago
- Washington state woman's DNA test told her she had a different father — her parents' fertility doctor
- Facebook hackers likely hit most users
- YouTube shooter was angry over ‘adpocalypse’
- YouTube shooter was angry at company, visited gun range before shooting, police say
The Star Tribune reports Hassan’s attorneys proposed that she be monitored at her family’s home in Brooklyn Park.