PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Attorneys in Maine are reviewing statements given to police by the close friend of a 16-year-old girl whose boyfriend was convicted of her murder in 1992.

The Portland Press Herald reports attorneys on Wednesday discussed statements made by Gloria Staples in the murder investigation of Jessica Briggs.

Staples told investigators Anthony Sanborn was with Briggs at a wharf the night of her death. According to police, Staples also claimed Sanborn had told her after the killing he hit Briggs during a fight the night she died.

Sanborn’s attorney, Amy Fairfield, said Staples had tried to withdraw statements to Portland police. Fairfield also showed a note by Staples where she wrote that she had lied to police.

Sanborn was freed on bail in April after the only eyewitness in the case recanted her testimony.

