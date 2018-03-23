TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Attorneys for four former Bixby High School football players charged with second-degree rape by instrumentation are asking to have their clients certified as juveniles.

The Tulsa World reports that Friday’s filing in Tulsa County District Court says none of the teenagers charged have had previous contact with the criminal justice system and have not been involved with past disciplinary problems at school.

It also says they are “amenable, if necessary” to supervision and rehabilitation by the state Office of Juvenile Affairs.

The teens have pleaded not guilty and their attorneys say there was “roughhousing” but no assault. The Associated Press is not naming the defendants because they may be tried as juveniles.

The charges came after a 16-year-old boy said he was assaulted in September with a pool cue.

