PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Lawyers for a Portland landlord convicted of code violations in the wake of a fatal fire have dropped out of the case.

Gregory Nisbet initially sought a new trial after he was acquitted of six counts of manslaughter but convicted of lesser chargers. The Portland Press Herald reports Nisbet’s attorneys asked to be removed from the appeal because they were not being paid.

Justice Ellen Gorman has granted the attorneys’ request. Nisbet or a new attorney has until Nov. 10 to file a brief.

Nisbet owned a building that caught fire early on Nov. 1, 2014. It was the deadliest fire in Portland in decades and killed six people. The fire started in a plastic disposal container for cigarette butts.