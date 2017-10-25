LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Groups of lawyers and mental health professionals want Arkansas’ governor to stop the scheduled execution of Jack Greene, saying the inmate is mentally ill.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he is reviewing Greene’s case.

Greene is scheduled to die Nov. 9 for the 1991 death of Sidney Burnett. Prosecutors say Greene beat Burnett with a can of hominy before slitting his throat and shooting him.

Twenty-eight mental health professionals sent Hutchinson a letter Wednesday saying that, after reviewing Greene’s file, they believe he suffers from “extreme mental illness.” The American Bar Association said execution might not be appropriate for Greene. In the spring, the lawyers’ group objected to Arkansas’ plan to execute eight men in 11 days. After judges stopped some executions, Arkansas put four men to death in eight days.