DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — Lawyers for the parents of two children killed in the 2012 Newtown, Connecticut, school shooting massacre argue a judge should not toss the families’ wrongful-death lawsuit against the town and its school district.
The lawsuit accuses Newtown of having inadequate security measures. The plaintiffs are the parents of Jesse Lewis and Noah Pozner, who were among 20 first-graders killed along with six educators.
Newtown’s attorneys in July asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit. Among their arguments are no one could’ve foreseen the violence that took place that day at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
The News-Times reports the plaintiffs’ lawyers said in documents filed in Danbury this week they have “fair reason” to blame the defendants and the case must go to trial.
Most Read Stories
- Temps drop 10 degrees in an hour ahead of Friday morning's Seattle-area snow VIEW
- Amazon chief Jeff Bezos cashes in $1 billion in stock
- Seattle home prices are so high partly because barely anyone is selling, despite chance for big profits
- Funko stock plunges in 'worst first-day return for an IPO in 17 years'
- 7 Seattle-area restaurant and bar closures, plus 2 spots with time left to say goodbye
An offer by the families to settle the lawsuit for $11 million last year was rejected.
___
Information from: The News-Times, http://www.newstimes.com