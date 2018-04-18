RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A group and a law firm that helped former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory fight a last-ditch campaign to disqualify votes and win re-election want to discard a lawsuit by voters who say they were libeled after the 2016 election.

A trial judge in Raleigh heard arguments Wednesday in a lawsuit by four voters who claim the Pat McCrory Committee Legal Defense Fund, the law firm and four attorneys should be punished for wrongly accusing them of felony crimes.

An attorney for the McCrory fund says the claims accusing certain people voted twice or were ineligible as felons are protected as part the ballot counting process.

McCrory fund attorney Philip Isley says he hasn’t found any similar class-action lawsuit by voters alleging they were defamed anywhere in the country.