DETROIT (AP) — A lawyer who slept outdoors in Detroit for more than three weeks says she’s going back indoors after raising more than $18,000 to help represent poor people.

Wayne County’s chief judge, Robert Colombo Jr., read about Lisa Walinske and delivered a $500 check Friday. He praised Walinske’s work in an interview with the Detroit Free Press and called her “amazing.”

Walinske had been sleeping in a hut made from scrap wood, tarps and other materials since Nov. 21. A sign said, “Campout for Justice.” She wanted to raise at least $18,500 for her nonprofit law firm.

Walinske says people in the Detroit east side neighborhood “need legal justice” and can’t afford a lawyer. She plans to offer classes on knowing your rights as well as environmental law.

___

Information from: Detroit Free Press, http://www.freep.com