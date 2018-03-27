ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) — The lawyer for a Vermont man accused of killing his foster mother in 2000 says it would be impossible to find an impartial jury locally because of news coverage of the case.

Defense attorney Robert Katims is asking that the retrial for 34-year-old Scott Favreau be moved outside of Caledonia County. The Caledonian Record reports that he cited that newspaper’s coverage and editorials as obstacles to a fair trial.

Prosecutor Lisa Warren said jurors are not required to enter a trial with “nothing in their heads” and said simply seeing news coverage shouldn’t disqualify them.

Last year, a judge threw out Favreau’s second-degree murder conviction for the death of foster mother Vicki Campbell-Beer, saying the trial judge never asked Favreau if he admitted to the facts of his guilty plea.

___

Information from: The Caledonian-Record, http://www.caledonianrecord.com