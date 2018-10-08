LONDON (AP) — Lawyers for the mother of an alleged jihadi say Britain has decided to cooperate with American prosecutors without getting assurances that the men would be spared the death penalty for fear of upsetting the Trump administration.
Maha Elgizouli’s son, El Shafee Elsheikh, is accused along with Alexanda Kotey of belonging to a brutal Islamic State group cell known for beheadings and barbaric treatment of hostages in Syria. The cell was nicknamed “The Beatles” because of their British accents.
Elgizouli’s lawyer, Edward Fitzgerald, says that British Home Secretary Sajid Javid, decided to skip assurances because of the “anticipated outrage of certain political appointees in the Trump administration.”
Fitzgerald says outrage “was not a proper consideration as a matter of law.”
Elgizouli wants Britain’s High Court to order authorities to stop sharing evidence unless assurances are granted.