COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The defense lawyer of an Uzbek man who has confessed to ramming a stolen truck into a crowd in Stockholm last year, killing five people and injuring 14 others, says his client should get a life sentence.
Johan Eriksson, representing Rakmat Akilov, was in agreement with the prosecution which last week called Akilov a “security risk to society.”
Eriksson was speaking Wednesday on the trial’s last day. The Stockholm District Court said the verdict will be announced June 7.
Akilov, 40, has said he wanted to punish Sweden for joining a coalition against the Islamic State group. He is charged with terror-related murder and attempted murder for the attack with a stolen beer truck on April 7, 2017.
The victims included an 11-year-old girl.