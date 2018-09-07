RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The attorney of a South Dakota pet store owner whose business was raided last month says his client doesn’t abuse animals and isn’t the “terrible person” people are portraying her to be.

Attorney Timothy Rensch says 38-year-old Marinda Parks was in the process of opening her new store and didn’t have everything set up when animal control seized 90 living animals, including dogs and cats, on Aug. 16. Animal control officers had responded to a call about two puppies sitting in a puddle inside.

Animal control officers say they also found 36 dead animals and squalid conditions at the Pitter Patter Pet Store in Rapid City and issued Parks 203 municipal citations of animal cruelty and neglect.

Rensch says the dead animals included cockroaches, goldfish and snails.

Parks first court appearance is Sept. 19.

