CAIRO (AP) — The lawyer for an Egyptian presidential hopeful living in the United Arab Emirates says he has been arrested at his home and will be deported to Egypt.
Dina Adly, who represents Ahmed Shafiq, made the announcement in a Facebook post on Saturday. She said all lines of communication with him have been cut.
There was no immediate comment from Emirati authorities.
Shafiq, a former government minister and air force commander, announced last week he plans to run for president in 2018. He ran in Egypt’s first free elections in 2012 and lost to Islamist Mohammed Morsi before fleeing the country.
A rights lawyer, Khaled Ali, has also announced he will run in 2018 but has alleged harassment by the authorities.
President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has yet to officially declare his candidacy.