CLEVELAND (AP) — A lawyer says he’ll file a lawsuit against Ohio State University because it failed to respond to a request to rent space for an appearance by white nationalist Richard Spencer.
Attorney Kyle Bristow said earlier this week he wanted an “unequivocal and unconditional assertion” from Ohio State by 5 p.m. Friday it would allow Spencer to speak.
The university said last week it couldn’t accommodate a Spencer event as requested Nov. 15 for safety reasons but would decide by the end of this week whether viable alternatives exist.
The university hasn’t returned a phone message left Friday seeking comment.
The University of Cincinnati was faced with a similar deadline but has decided to allow Spencer to hold an event there.
Spencer spoke Thursday at the University of Florida, where counter demonstrators greatly outnumbered his supporters.