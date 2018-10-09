Share story

By
The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A lawyer says police have not interviewed a passenger about what he saw when a Texas police officer shot and killed a black motorist last month during a traffic stop.

Attorney Lee Merritt said Tuesday night at a community meeting held by the NAACP in Arlington that police have talked to Terrance Harmon about the traffic stop but not the shooting of his childhood friend, 24-year-old O’Shae Terry.

Police have said Terry’s passenger was detained and later released.

Merritt, who is representing Harmon, is questioning the department’s handling of the investigation.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Terry was shot on Sept. 1 by an officer who had responded to the stop as backup. Police video footage shows the backup officer grabbing onto the passenger-side window and the SUV moving away. Then gunshots can be heard.

The Associated Press