ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A lawyer says police have not interviewed a passenger about what he saw when a Texas police officer shot and killed a black motorist last month during a traffic stop.
Attorney Lee Merritt said Tuesday night at a community meeting held by the NAACP in Arlington that police have talked to Terrance Harmon about the traffic stop but not the shooting of his childhood friend, 24-year-old O’Shae Terry.
Police have said Terry’s passenger was detained and later released.
Merritt, who is representing Harmon, is questioning the department’s handling of the investigation.
Terry was shot on Sept. 1 by an officer who had responded to the stop as backup. Police video footage shows the backup officer grabbing onto the passenger-side window and the SUV moving away. Then gunshots can be heard.