PORTLAND — The lawyer for a former Oregon first lady says she will file for bankruptcy after accumulating about $125,000 in debts and penalties during a legal battle with The Oregonian/OregonLive newspaper.
Former first lady Cylvia Hayes’ lawyer, Eli Stutsman, said in a court filing Wednesday that she plans to file for bankruptcy this week.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Hayes also faces a potential six-figure fine for violating state ethics laws.
Hayes and the newspaper got into a legal battle after it submitted a public records request for her emails for an investigation into her consulting contracts.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Wyoming record-breaking largemouth bass caught
- Democrats poised to claim ballot slots in nearly all House districts in California
- Hawaii volcano lava destroys hundreds of homes overnight VIEW
- Kate Spade suffered from severe depression, separated from husband, family says
- Missing woman, dead man found in storage facility in Alabama
Hayes is expected to drop an appeal challenging the $125,000 she was ordered to pay the newspaper for its legal fees since the bankruptcy could shield her from paying the full legal costs.
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com