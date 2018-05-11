RENO, Nev. (AP) — A lawyer for state prison guards in a federal unpaid overtime lawsuit says Nevada could be on the hook for up to $60 million in damages and back wages.

Labor attorney Mark Thierman tells the Reno Gazette-Journal that corrections officers usually spend about 45 minutes before and after work shifts in debriefings, equipment pick-ups and uniform inspections.

Thierman says they aren’t paid for that time.

Court records show the Nevada attorney general’s office characterizes the off-the-clock tasks as “trivialities” that don’t have to be compensated.

However, U.S. District Court Judge Miranda Du ruled in March the off-hours activities are “integral and indispensable” to the job.

Thierman says he represents more than 500 guards who are each owed between $20,000 and $40,000 in damages and unpaid overtime accrued over six years.

