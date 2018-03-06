STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine (AP) — A defense attorney says a Maine woman charged with murder in her 10-year-old daughter’s death is being abused in jail.

Attorney Chris MacLean tells WCSH-TV that 33-year-old Sharon Carrillo shouldn’t be in jail and that there is not always enough staff to keep her safe.

Col. James Bailey, administrator of the Two Bridges Jail in Wiscasset, says Sharon Carrillo is in protective custody at the jail. He said he’s not aware of any security concerns or reports of abuse.

Authorities say Carrillo and her husband, 51-year-old Julio Carrillo, repeatedly beat Marissa Kennedy before her death last month.

MacLean says Sharon Carrillo was also the victim of “horrific abuse” and called Julio Carrillo “a complete monster.”

Police say the Carrillos took turns beating the girl and tried to make it appear that her death was an accident.