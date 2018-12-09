HOUSTON (AP) — The attorney for a Houston woman accused of drowning and decapitating her 5-year-old son says she is a “very mentally ill individual.”

Lihui Liu remained jailed Sunday without bond after being charged with capital murder. She appeared in court Friday.

The boy’s father found his body wrapped in a plastic bag and inside a trash can in the family’s garage on Nov. 30.

Defense attorney George Parnham tells the Houston Chronicle Liu, who is from Singapore, is unable to communicate and the “very facts of the situation speak to an action of irrational mind.” Parnham represented Andrea Yates, the Texas woman who drowned her five children in her bathtub in 2001.

Liu’s husband, Kai Xu, told the newspaper his wife in March began experiencing a downward spiral with depression.