SHAH ALAM, Malaysia (AP) — A lawyer says the Vietnamese woman accused of killing the North Korean leader’s half brother told police she realized she had been used to murder him after she was detained.

Doan Thi Huong and co-defendant Siti Aisyah from Indonesia were charged with murder after Kim Jong Nam died at Kuala Lumpur’s airport last year. They could face the death penalty if convicted, but not if they lacked intent to kill.

The court heard Tuesday that Huong thought she was playing a harmless prank for a hidden camera show.

Lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik said Huong told police she didn’t know the oily liquid given to her by a Korean man was VX nerve agent and she washed her hands after smearing Kim’s face because the substance was smelly and uncomfortable.