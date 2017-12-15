FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Medicaid fraud attorney in the Kentucky attorney general’s office has been appointed to a national group trying to address the opioid problem.

Attorney General Andy Beshear said in a news release Thursday that Jessica Williamson of Louisville will join the group of attorneys and investigators from 22 other states as part of the National Association of Medicaid Fraud Control Units Opioid Working Group.

The release said the group will develop legislative proposals and investigative and prosecution techniques, coordinate with multistate consumer protection investigations and work with the federal Opioid Task Force.