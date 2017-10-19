CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A top member of West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office is leaving for a job with the Federal Communications Commission.

A statement released Thursday by Morrisey’s office says Deputy Solicitor General Thomas M. Johnson, Jr. will join the FCC as its general counsel next week.

Johnson came to the attorney general’s office in 2016 after working with the firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP in Washington, D.C. Previously, he was a clerk for Judge Jerry E. Smith of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Houston.

Johnson is a Harvard Law School graduate and holds a bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University.

The FCC’s office of general counsel serves as the commission’s chief legal adviser, represents it in lawsuits and recommends decisions in matters that come before it.