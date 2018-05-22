NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer whose rant against Spanish speakers in a New York City eatery went viral has apologized and said how he expressed himself was “unacceptable.”

The apology from Aaron Schlossberg was posted to his Twitter and LinkedIn accounts on Tuesday. His office phone line repeatedly was busy.

Last week, Schlossberg was in a midtown Manhattan restaurant and became incensed at hearing workers speak Spanish. In the rant caught on video, he threatened to call Immigration and Customs Enforcement to have the workers “kicked out of my country.”

In the uproar that followed, additional clips surfaced of Schlossberg engaged in other rants and a complaint was filed against him with a lawyers’ disciplinary committee.

Critics hired a mariachi band to play outside his apartment and former office and demanded his disbarment.