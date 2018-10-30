JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A civil rights lawyer forced from a teaching position at the University of Mississippi in one of the last spasms of segregationist control there during the 1960s has died.

Nancy Duff Campbell says her husband, 77-year-old Michael Trister, died Oct. 20 from pancreatic cancer in Washington, D.C.

Trister made headlines in 1968 when state officials forced him from his Ole Miss law school position.

Trister was a founder of North Mississippi Rural Legal Services. The federally-funded legal aid group brought a number of lawsuits, including at least two challenging school segregation.

The university briefly rehired Trister after he won a lawsuit and after an accrediting body sanctioned Ole Miss.

Trister later worked for the Children’s Defense Fund and served as lawyer for a number of other advocacy groups.