Share story

By
The Associated Press

CLAREMONT, N.H. (AP) — An attorney for an 83-year-old New Hampshire woman accused in a murder-for-hire plot involving her son’s ex-wife says her client’s physical and mental health continue to decline while she waits in jail for a finding on whether she’s competent to stand trial.

Public Defender Lauren Breda told a judge on Tuesday that other inmates are banding together care for Pauline Chase. She and her son, 63-year-old Maurice Temple, have pleaded not guilty to charges of criminal solicitation of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and attempt to commit murder. Both are being held on $1 million bail each.

A judge postponed a competency hearing to Nov. 21 after the prosecutor said an expert working on Chase’s report needed more time. Breda said Chase, of Plainfield, is growing more forgetful and confused.

The Associated Press