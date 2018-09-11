PITTSBURGH (AP) — The attorney for a Pennsylvania officer charged in the shooting death of an unarmed black teenager as he fled a traffic stop has asked the judge in the case to recuse himself.

Attorney Patrick Thomassey, who represents East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld, asked Judge Anthony Mariani Tuesday during a pre-trial hearing to recuse himself because of comments he made on a cable news program about whether the shooting was justified before he was assigned to the case.

Rosfeld is charged with homicide in the June shooting death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr.

Rose was shot in the back as he fled. Prosecutors have said he was unarmed.

Thomassey did not immediately return a message Tuesday.

Mariani said he believes he is capable of hearing the case.