WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A day after hundreds of students at one of Delaware’s biggest Catholic schools demonstrated over the firing of its principal, her lawyer says she plans on taking the parish and diocese to court.

The attorney for Cindy Mann, Thomas Neuberger, told media she was fired from Padua Academy because she is a woman. Neuberger says they expect to file Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claims.

A letter sent to families Friday didn’t provide a reason for her ouster, but Neuberger says an email sent to the 68-year-old cites “insubordination.” St. Anthony’s of Padua parish has only issued a statement discussing its financial relationship with the all-girls school.

On Monday, Padua Academy students wearing pink protested for hours outside the school, while parents marched to the rectory to try to demand answers.