MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A lawyer for a Vermont woman convicted of killing three relatives and a social worker says the woman should not have been released early from an involuntarily hospitalization.
David Sleigh wrote in court documents this week that Jody Herring’s “reckless and negligent” early release from a 90-day mental health hospitalization was a factor in her having a psychotic break.
Herring has admitted that on Aug. 7, 2015, she shot and killed social worker Lara Sobel in Barre. She also admitted shooting two cousins, Regina Herring and Rhonda Herring, and her aunt Julie Falzarano at their Berlin, Vermont, home.
Vermont’s attorney general court not immediately be reached for comment Friday, a state holiday.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Seahawks CB Richard Sherman out for the season after rupturing Achilles vs. Cardinals WATCH
- Analysis: Three thoughts following the Seahawks' costly win over Cardinals on Thursday night
- Mayor Tim Burgess unveils growth plan for 27 Seattle neighborhoods
- Seahawks’ Super Bowl dreams were ruptured along with Richard Sherman’s Achilles WATCH
Herring is scheduled to be sentenced next week.