MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A lawyer for a Vermont woman convicted of killing three relatives and a social worker says the woman should not have been released early from an involuntarily hospitalization.

David Sleigh wrote in court documents this week that Jody Herring’s “reckless and negligent” early release from a 90-day mental health hospitalization was a factor in her having a psychotic break.

Herring has admitted that on Aug. 7, 2015, she shot and killed social worker Lara Sobel in Barre. She also admitted shooting two cousins, Regina Herring and Rhonda Herring, and her aunt Julie Falzarano at their Berlin, Vermont, home.

Vermont’s attorney general court not immediately be reached for comment Friday, a state holiday.

Herring is scheduled to be sentenced next week.