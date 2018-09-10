LAS VEGAS (AP) — A lawyer entered a not guilty plea to a federal ammunition-manufacturing charge on behalf of an Arizona man who has acknowledged selling bullets to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in the nation’s modern history.
Defendant Douglas Haig’s attorney, Marc Victor, appeared Monday in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas representing Haig, who lives in Mesa, Arizona.
Haig isn’t charged in the shooting and remains free after appearing several times in federal court in Phoenix.
A judge set an Oct. 29 trial date in Las Vegas.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Amazon antitrust critic has her own critics now
- Investigators search property of New Jersey couple who raised $400,000 for homeless veteran
- Couple who immigrated from China killed on Oregon Coast
- Inquest: Cranberries singer O'Riordan drowned after drinking
- Top cancer researcher didn’t list corporate ties when he published studies
The 55-year-old Haig is accused of illegally making tracer and armor-piercing bullets like those found in a hotel suite from which Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock shot into an outdoor concert crowd.
Fifty-eight people died and hundreds were injured before Paddock killed himself.