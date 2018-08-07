SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Lawyers for former El Salvador President Tony Saca say he will plead guilty to corruption charges in return for a lighter sentence.
Attorney Lisandro Quintanilla says Salvadoran law allows for a more lenient punishment in view of a guilty plea.
The 53-year-old Saca was arrested in October 2016 and accused of diverting $301 million in government funds. He had faced up to 25 years in prison if convicted.
Under the deal, prosecutors will ask for Saca to get 10 years — five for embezzlement and five more for money laundering.
Prosecutors asked the court Tuesday for the shorter sentences and an abbreviated trial process skipping the evidentiary phase for the ex-president and three associates also charged in the case.