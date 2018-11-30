WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A lawyer suing Delaware prison officials says ongoing abuse and neglect is to blame for the recent deaths of two inmates who witnessed a fatal prison riot last year.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports Stephen Hampton says the Delaware Department of Correction’s disregard for inmate health issues led to the deaths of two riot-related inmates since October.

Hampton recently released a report detailing “ubiquitous torture” of some inmates, especially those housed where the deadly James T. Vaughn Correctional Center happened.

Prison officials say foul play was not suspected in the deaths of 30-year-old Kelly Gibbs and 49-year-old Luis Cabrera. Authorities have not said how they died.

The DOC declined to comment on Hampton’s allegations, citing pending litigation. The prison’s health care system also declined to comment.

