CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Lawyers for one of the three Dartmouth professors accused of sexual harassment say the allegations are not related to his work at the school and the encounter in question took place outside of New Hampshire.

The Ivy League college last week said that the professors were put on paid leave due to allegations of “serious misconduct.” The college later told authorities it had received allegations of sexual misconduct.

The attorney general’s office said Tuesday it was conducting a criminal investigation. Dartmouth said they are pursuing their own investigation.

The lawyers said Wednesday their client, Todd Heatherton, had cooperated with authorities but they provided no details on the allegations.

They said the incident was unrelated to allegations against Bill Kelley and Paul Whalen.