PARIS (AP) — A lawyer representing one of two women who have accused Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan of raping them in France says a court has approved Ramadan’s release from jail.
Lawyer Francis Szpiner said a French court granted the 56-year-old Oxford University professor’s release Thursday on condition he pay 300,000 euros ($340,000) bail, surrender his Swiss passport and remain in France.
Ramadan, a Swiss citizen, was jailed in February and handed preliminary rape charges 9 1/2 months ago over two alleged assaults in France, one in 2009 and another in 2012. A third woman filed a rape complaint against him in March.
The outspoken scholar denies any wrongdoing and filed a lawsuit claiming the allegations are false.
The allegations surfaced as the #Metoo movement took hold in France.