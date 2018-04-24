Share story

By
The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — An ex-Brooklyn prosecutor has been convicted of bribery and conspiracy in a gun-permit scandal after giving bribes including a diamond-studded watch to a former New York Police Department sergeant.

John Chambers was convicted Tuesday in Manhattan federal court. The 63-year-old faces sentencing Aug. 9.

The conviction came after an ex-NYPD police sergeant testified about lavish gifts he received from Chambers. A lawyer for Chambers said his client was framed by the ex-sergeant.

Defense attorney Roger Stavis says he will appeal the verdict.

Defense lawyers say meals, the watch and tickets to sports events were given as gifts out of friendship rather than as bribes.

A prosecutor said in a closing argument Monday that nobody gets a pass on bribery because the bribe recipient is a friend.

