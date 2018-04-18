LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — The lawyer for a 71-year-old Marine Corps veteran charged with pulling a gun during a road rage confrontation in Massachusetts says the man only showed a weapon because he felt threatened.

The Lowell Sun reports that an attorney for Roger Buonanno said his client felt threatened when he approached three men in a driveway in Billerica, one of whom was also armed.

Prosecutors say Buonanno, of Tewksbury, had followed the men when he was cut off by their vehicle Saturday.

Officers arrested Buonanno at the scene on charges including operating under the influence and assault with a dangerous weapon. He was held on $5,000 bail.

The defense lawyer says Buananno didn’t point his gun at anyone and disputes that Buonanno was drunk.

Both men were licensed to carry.

Information from: The (Lowell, Mass.) Sun, http://www.lowellsun.com