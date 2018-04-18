LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — The lawyer for a 71-year-old Marine Corps veteran charged with pulling a gun during a road rage confrontation in Massachusetts says the man only showed a weapon because he felt threatened.
The Lowell Sun reports that an attorney for Roger Buonanno said his client felt threatened when he approached three men in a driveway in Billerica, one of whom was also armed.
Prosecutors say Buonanno, of Tewksbury, had followed the men when he was cut off by their vehicle Saturday.
Officers arrested Buonanno at the scene on charges including operating under the influence and assault with a dangerous weapon. He was held on $5,000 bail.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Rescue crews airlift hundreds stranded after Hawaii storm VIEW
- A grandmother befriended a woman who looks like her, stole her ID and killed her, police say
- What's in those seized records? Trump's biggest new worry
- 'Hannity Insanity': Late-night hosts revel in Sean Hannity-Michael Cohen news
- The gaping hole in Sean Hannity's story about being Michael Cohen's client | Analysis
The defense lawyer says Buananno didn’t point his gun at anyone and disputes that Buonanno was drunk.
Both men were licensed to carry.
___
Information from: The (Lowell, Mass.) Sun, http://www.lowellsun.com